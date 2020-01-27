Russian warships arrive in Antarctica for 200th discovery anniversary celebration

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s oceanographic research vessels Admiral Vladimirsky and Yantar have arrived in Antarctica to take part in the events marking the 200th anniversary of the ice-covered continent’s discovery by Russian sailors, Navy Spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said.

The celebrations will take place at Russia’s Bellingshausen station. Both vessels have called at a roadstead in Maxwell Bay.

The Russian sailors jointly with the Russian Geographical Society are participating in a round-the-world expedition devoted to the 200th anniversary of discovering Antarctica and the 250th birthday anniversary of Admiral and explorer Ivan Krusenstern.

The Marshal Gelovani hydrographic vessel will also participate in the expedition in some parts of the route.

The expedition’s participants plan to carry out oceanographic and hydro meteorological research in the seas around Antarctica. In particular, the research in the Bellingshausen Sea will help create a new Russian nautical chart.