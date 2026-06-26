Belarus to draw UNSC’s attention to Kiev’s aggressive statements against Minsk

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. Minsk plans to draw the attention of the UN Security Council to Kiev’s recent statements on its readiness to bomb Belarus, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ruslan Varankov said.

"During the upcoming meeting, the Belarusian side will the draw attention of the [UN] Security Council to the recent statements by the Ukrainian leadership where they openly declare their readiness to deliver strikes against Belarus’ territory, including critical infrastructure facilities. Such rhetoric flagrantly infringes upon the principle of international law, and moreover, it poses a direct threat to regional and international security," the ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.