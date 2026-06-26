Powerful earthquake hits central Japan

TOKYO, June 26. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck central Japan, with the epicenter being on land near Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

Occurring at a depth of 20 kilometers, the earthquake’s magnitude was assessed at 6 on the Japanese seismic scale, with tremors of such magnitude being likely to cause damage to houses. Seconds before the earthquake, the nationwide warning system went off, with local residents’ phones blaring sirens, which bypass silent mode settings. Powerful tremors were felt in Tokyo, with furniture shaking and dishes falling. A tsunami warning was issued after the earth tremors but was cancelled several minutes later.