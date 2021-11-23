Moscow worried by Kiev’s preparations for use of force in Donbass — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia is deeply worried by the Ukrainian army’s provocative actions on the engagement line in Donbass and Kiev’s preparations for handling the problem from the position of strength, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"We find very worrisome the Ukrainian military’s provocative actions on the engagement line and preparations for a possible attempt to handle the problem of Donbass from the position of strength," he said.

While commenting on US media reports Peskov said that the United States might send military instructors to Ukraine. He remarked that "this should not be ruled out" because it is already happening.

"Military advisers and weapon systems are arriving there. Not only from the United States, but also from other NATO countries. All this builds up tensions," Peskov said, adding that neither the Lugansk People’s Republic nor the Donetsk People’s Republic had done anything provocative so far.

Additional truce control measures have been effective in Donbass since July 27, 2020. They were agreed by participants in the Contact Group for a settlement in the southeast of Ukraine. Despite the agreement on additional measures the situation in Donbass has been deteriorating since the end of February. Intensive fire exchanges resumed along the engagement line, causing casualties on both sides.