MELITOPOL, May 2. /TASS/. Explosions and gunshots were heard in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Tuesday.

"Explosions and gunshots were heard in the regional center, which is temporarily occupied by the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime. According to preliminary data, a Ukrainian air defense system is working, which poses big threats to civilians," he said.