Tourist hospitalized after trying to descend into volcano in Kamchatka on paddleboard

VLADIVOSTOK, July 2. /TASS/. A tourist suffered an injury while attempting to descend into the crater of the Gorely volcano in Kamchatka, in the Russian Far East, on a standup paddleboard, needing to be taken to a hospital, local investigators said.

"On July 2, 2026, the investigative authorities received a report that a tourist was injured in the Yelizovsky district while descending into the crater of the Gorely volcano over a snow surface, using a SUP board. The man, who sustained injuries, has been taken to a hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment," the press service of the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for the Kamchatka Territory said in a statement.

The press service noted that investigators were looking into the incident to determine the circumstances.