Organizer, five members of extremist cell detained in Russia’s Volgograd Region

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained the organizer and five members of a cell of the Tablighi Jaamat international extremist organization, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Interior Ministry and the Federal National Guard Troops Service, foiled the activities of a cell of the Tablighi Jaamat international extremist organization (outlawed in Russia) in the Volgograd Region," the FSB said.

A criminal case has been opened against the organizer and five of its members under Section 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Organizing the activities of an extremist organization").

According to the FSB, a significant amount of literature added to the federal list of extremist materials by the Russian Ministry of Justice was seized in the extremists’ apartments. Other documentary materials confirming their involvement in the Tablighi Jaamat organization were found as well.