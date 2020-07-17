FSB thwarts terror plot in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack in the city of Khabarovsk, which was coordinated by international terrorist leaders, the FSB said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, FSB officers detained "a citizen of a Central Asian country, born in 1988, who acted on the instructions of international terrorist leaders, planning to use incendiary devices to carry out a terrorist attack in a crowded public place."

The man intended to leave for the Middle East afterwards to take part in the activities of terrorist groups. "Petrol bombs, cold weapons and an international terrorist organization’s banner were seized from the detained. A video of him pledging allegiance to terrorist leaders was found on his phone, as well as correspondence concerning the planned terrorist attack," the FSB added.

The suspect has been taken into custody. A criminal case has been opened under Articles 30.1 and 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparations for a terrorist attack). An investigation is underway.