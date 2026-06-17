Russia, Malaysia boost trade turnover by 12.9% in 2025 — Putin

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Russia and Malaysia scaled up their trade turnover by 12.9% as of the end of 2025, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim.

"The trade turnover between our countries surged by 12.9% as of the end of the last year. This is a good result," the Russian leader said.

Moscow pays much attention to the collaborative work in the sphere of education, science, technology, as well as development of tourism and humanitarian ties, Putin added.