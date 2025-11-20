Sber plans to market new AI agent for process analytics in 2026

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Sber plans to bring to the market a new AI agent for process analytics in 2026, the press service of the top Russian bank said.

"Sber is now finalizing AI agent testing and plans to commission the first version within the company by the year-end. Other organizations will be able to use the agent in 2026," the press service said.

The key value of the technology is in the research multi-variability. The AI agent simultaneously checks dozens of hypotheses, which an individual cannot achieve. It outputs a full-fledged report that helps to make management decisions.

"We are moving from descriptive AI analytics to AI generation of hypotheses and recommendations. An analyst now gets a ready set of insights for decision-making, which accelerates the entire work cycle from research to rollout of improvements and opens new horizons of performance enhancement for businesses. This advanced AI instrument will be available for the whole market," Deputy CEO of Sberbank Taras Skvortsov is quoted as saying.

The AI agent independently performs deep analysis of business processes, the bank said. The user loads a dataset and formulates a task, while the agent performs a full analytical cycle in the autonomous mode: calculation of key metrics, posting and checking hypotheses and identifying root causes of inefficiency.

The agent undertakes the routine work of establishing cause and effect relations, searching for hypotheses and generating recommendations. The deliverable will be a detailed report containing identified problems, their probable causes and recommendations to rectify inefficiency, Sber said.