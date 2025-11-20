Withdrawal of foreign brands become growth point for Russian companies

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The exit of foreign brands from the Russian market has turned into a growth point and an opportunity for domestic companies to develop, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ekaterina Priezzheva said at the Modest Fashion roundtable.

"The Russian brands are very quickly developing in this direction [the modest fashion - TASS]. However, there is no secret that such opportunity emerged in particular owing to the withdrawal of many foreign companies from our market. On the one part, it could be a challenge for our industry but on the other part, it became the growth point and the development opportunity," she said.

The culture of each Russian region contributes its perception of beauty, suitability, modesty and self-expression to fashion, the official added.