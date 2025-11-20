Rostselmash developing autopilot with machine vision

KRASNODAR, November 20. /TASS/. The use of machine vision in robotic agricultural machinery is a promising area of the agricultural sector and Rostselmash is working on a system where the autopilot is complemented with machine vision, manager of the electronic systems group of the company Alexey Khromykh said.

Russian farmers are already using driverless machinery but it functions only when satellite navigation is available. At the same time, mobile communications and the Internet are restricted in a number of regions, including in South Russia, for security reasons. This is related to operations of electronic warfare systems.

"We are aware of EW problems for agricultural producers. We are working at the moment on a system that will function on the basis of a video camera only, that is, the autopilot will be complemented by machine vision," Khromykh said.