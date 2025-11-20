Russia ready for cooperation with India, China in the Arctic — Russian PM

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with India, China, and other countries on the use of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, a key section of which runs along the Northern Sea Route, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said while speaking at the Russian Transport forum.

"China, India, and a number of other countries have expressed interest in cooperation on its [Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor] use. We are ready to work together based on mutual benefit," Mishustin said.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor for Russia.

"The key section of this route runs along the Northern Sea Route. It has enormous potential and competitive advantages, as it is the shortest and safest route between Europe and the Asia-Pacific region," he explained.

Mishustin noted that Russia is strengthening its icebreaker fleet to expand Arctic shipping.

"On Tuesday, the keel-laying ceremony for the seventh nuclear-powered icebreaker named Stalingrad took place at the Baltic Shipyard with the participation of the President," he recalled.

Mishustin also noted that the country is actively developing coastal infrastructure in the northern latitudes.

"In particular, the ports of Murmansk, Sabetta, Dixon, and Pevek, as well as the land approaches to them," Mishustin said.

The Northern Sea Route is the main sea line in the Russian Arctic. The length of this artery totals 5,600 km from the Kara Strait to the Providence Bay.