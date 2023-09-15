Turkey negotiating second NPP with Russia due to Rosatom’s vast experience

ANKARA, September 15. /TASS/. Turkey is negotiating the construction of the second nuclear power plant near Sinop in Turkey’s north on the Black Sea with Rosatom due to the Russian company’s vast experience acquired as the project on construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP), Akkuyu, in the country’s south was implemented, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told a briefing.

"We are currently in negotiations with the Russians, with Rosatom, as Rosatom has huge experience acquired at Akkuyu NPP. Of course, Akkuyu company boasts professionals and engineers. Its partners in this project, its contractors have an advantage as they know how to construct a nuclear power station in Turkey," he noted.

Companies from China and South Korea are also taking an interest in the project, the minister said, adding that Seoul started showing interest in it nine years ago. "We are at the stage when we are in negotiations with all interested sides. Of course, we would like to get a higher bid in terms of higher localization as we reached certain localization in the Akkuyu project. We want to get higher localization in the second and third projects," he said.

On September 4, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference in Sochi after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the construction of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant was in full swing, adding that the project of building the second nuclear power plant in the republic, Sinop, was being discussed.

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant being built in Turkey. It is fully financed by the Russian side as of now. Rosatom holds a majority stake in Akkuyu Nuclear, the company responsible for designing, building, maintaining, operating and decommissioning of the plant.