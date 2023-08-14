Russian stock indices mixed on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Monday with mixed dynamics, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index plunged by 0.78% to 3,131 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.85% to 1,009.43 points. The dollar lost 1.77% to 97.66 rubles. The euro tumbled by 1.72% to 107.05 rubles. The yuan declined by 0.3% to 13.39 rubles.

The reason for market fluctuations was the announced extraordinary meeting of the Bank of Russia on August 15, where the key rate level will be discussed. "Following the announcement of the extraordinary meeting of the Central Bank on the key rate on Tuesday, the ruble started strengthening dramatically, since the most probable outcome is the rate lifting by 100-150 basis points to 9.5-10%," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia Index will be within 3,100-3,225 points, BCS Investment World forecasts. Freedom Finance Global believes the range for the Index will be 3,050-3,150 points.