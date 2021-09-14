Facebook fines in Russia surpass $1.23 mln — court

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The world court No. 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow fined Facebook 21 mln rubles ($288,054) for refusing to remove content banned in Russia. The total amount of fines reached over 90 mln rubles ($1.23 mln), the court told TASS.

"The court reviewed five administrative protocols against Facebook under the Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation (failure to delete information) and imposed fines in the amount of 21 mln rubles," the court said.

Since the beginning of the year, Facebook has been repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility for violating the Russian law for refusing to remove prohibited content, as well as for refusing to localize the data of Russian users on the territory of the Russian Federation. The total amount of fines amounted to more than 70 mln rubles ($960,279).

Telegram fines

The world court No. 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow also fined Telegram 9 mln rubles ($123,34) for refusing to remove content banned in Russia. The total amount of fines reached 35 mln rubles ($479,633).

"The court considered two administrative protocols against Telegram under the Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation and imposed fines in the amount of 9 mln rubles," the court said.

Since the beginning of the year, Telegram has been repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility for violating Russian law for refusing to remove prohibited content. The company was already fined 26 mln rubles ($356,781).

Twitter fines

The world court No. 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow fined Twitter 5 mln rubles ($68,541) for refusing to remove content banned in Russia. The total amount of fines exceeded 45 mln rubles ($616,890).

"The court considered two administrative protocols against Twitter under the Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation and imposed fines in the amount of 5 mln rubles," the court said.

Since the beginning of the year, Twitter has been repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility for violating Russian law for refusing to remove prohibited content, as well as for refusing to localize the data of Russian users on the territory of the Russian Federation.