MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2020 increased by 12.51% to $23.02 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Wednesday.

WTI June futures prices skyrocketed 26.42% to $15.6 per barrel.

The dollar dropped by 0.86% against the ruble to 73.49 rubles on the Moscow Exchange. The euro declined by 0.41% to 79.87 rubles.