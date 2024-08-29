US trying to bring imbalance to international security in nuclear sphere — intel chief

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Washington believes in its impunity and is trying to create an imbalance in the system of international security, including in the nuclear sphere, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"The desire of Western totalitarian-liberal regimes to impose their will on other countries in the international arena is also manifested in the nuclear sphere. Once again, as decades ago, the US is trying to bring imbalance to the system of international security, believing in its impunity," he said at a conference marking the 75th anniversary of the test of the first Soviet RDS-1 atomic bomb.

In this context, the intelligence chief recalled that Washington "withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, from the agreement on Iran's nuclear program, and refuses to fulfill its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty."