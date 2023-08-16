High Precision Weapons develops remote control system for Kornet anti-tank guided missile

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The Shipunov Design Bureau, a member entity of the High Precision Weapons holding company, has developed remote control packages for the Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, representatives of the holding company told TASS at the Army-2023 forum and exposition.

"The main purpose of remote control packages is to save the lives of our fighters in case the enemy returns fire. [Shipunov] has recently developed and manufactured prototype models, which are undergoing comprehensive testing," the company said. The ATGM system proper is undergoing continuous upgrades, the holding company added.

The Kornet ATGM is designed to engage tanks and other armored targets, including those fitted with modern reactive armor. The system is found in the arsenals of about 15 countries.

