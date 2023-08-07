Russia designing system for monitoring low-speed, compact drones, Rostec CEO says

MOSCOW, August 7./TASS/. Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec is developing an aerospace control system to monitor low-speed, compact targets, CEO Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Our [Rostec member] holding [company] High Precision Weapons (in Russian: Vysokotochnye Kompleksy - TASS) is carrying out work to create an aerospace monitoring system. We have designed small radars that can detect compact, low-speed targets - which is exactly what drones are," he said. "The radars that are available today cannot always detect such targets because they fly low, whereas radars are designed to intercept high-flying objects - airplanes, missiles and so on," he explained.