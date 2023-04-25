US may be preparing biological war against Russia, security official warns

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev urged Russia on Tuesday to counteract US efforts to launch a biological war against it and other countries.

"Specific biological research being used by the United States in developing military programs requires the closest attention of our scientific community," Patrushev said, urging proactive efforts to counteract preparations for a biological war against Russia and other countries.

Patrushev elaborated on technological breakthroughs that he said "may affect the global balance of power further down the road." He referred to "an avalanche-like increase in global research in the sphere of IT and quantum technology, as well as AI."

"Experts claim that the use of such technologies can [lead to] and has already prompted a social transformation," the top Russian security official said, calling for a thorough analysis into the problem.