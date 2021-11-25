Russia to deliver Kornet anti-tank missile systems to Serbia before yearend — Vucic

SOCHI, November 25. /TASS/. The first Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missile launchers will arrive in Serbia before the end of 2021, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Thursday.

"The first deliveries will be carried out before the end of the year. These are not strategic but very important tactical things. And I can say that these are Kornet systems, launchers for Kornets and armor-piercing missiles for Kornets that are exceptionally important on our territory," Vucic said in a live broadcast of the TV Pink television channel from Sochi.

As Vucic pointed out, Belgrade does not complain that its neighbors in the region are receiving armor and aircraft as gifts. "But we must be responsible, we must not be weak and must not be punching bags. We must be strong and we are working on that and will keep doing so," the Serbian leader said.

Earlier on November 25, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a deal in Zagreb, under which Croatia would purchase 12 French Rafale multirole fighters. The first combat planes are expected to arrive in Croatia at the end of 2023 and at the beginning of 2024. The Croatian government has decided to purchase the French multirole fighters to replace the outdated Ukrainian-made MiG-21 fighter aircraft.

Russia earlier handed over 30 T-72MS tanks and 30 BRDM-2MS armored personnel carriers to Serbia. From 2018 to February 2020, Russia handed over to Serbia four Russian-made Mi-35M helicopters, six MiG-29 fighter jets, ten BRDM-2 reconnaissance and patrol armored vehicles, three Mi-17V-5 transport helicopters, and also Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile/gun systems as part of its military and technical assistance to the Balkan country.