Radar mms company works on swarm of drones operating in concert

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The research and industrial enterprise Radar mms is working on a special technology that will let drones operating in a swarm exchange information and perform a variety of tasks in concert, the company's executive director, Ivan Antsev told TASS in an interview.

"We have conducted such research already. At Rosgvardiya exercises, we demonstrated this in action. Several drones interacted to cope with common tasks. One operated in the optoelectronic mode and another sent sound messages," he said.

Antsev stressed that the development of advanced smart drones was an objective need.

"An individual drone and a swarm of drones are fundamentally different from the standpoint of performance quality and the time spent to cope with certain tasks. Their functionality is entirely different," he added.