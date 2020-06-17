Russia to feature latest weapon systems at Army-2020 international arms show

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) will demonstrate the latest military hardware for all the segments of the global arms market to potential foreign customers at the Army-2020 international arms show, the Rosoboronexport press office announced on Wednesday.

Foreign customers will also be able to view the 152mm 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV multiservice self-propelled artillery system, the 82mm 2S41 Drok mortar and a family of Tigr-M, Taifun and other armored vehicles built on the Ural and KAMAZ chassis. The latest air defense weapons will be represented by the Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system, the 57mm Derivatsiya-PVO artillery gun and a counter-drone system.

"We are preparing to show our partners the T-14 main battle tank and the T-15 tank support fighting vehicle built on the Armata platform, the Kurganets-25 new-generation tracked infantry fighting vehicle, the Bumerang-series wheeled armored vehicles, the Iskander theater missile system and the new 9K515 multiple rocket launcher system," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

"We note that it is through military and military-technical cooperation with Russia that many states see their way to ensuring security and sovereignty. The level of cooperation with our foreign partners shows a steady positive trend and suggests an optimistic outlook," the Rosoboronexport chief executive stressed.

Rosoboronexport’s exposition will enable the Army 2020 forum guests to appreciate the company’s comprehensive approach to ensuring the military security of the countries concerned, the press office said. "The Company offers its partners to build a balanced system that combines various types of weapons and military equipment, modern communications, control and robotics technologies, situation control and information protection systems," it said.

The Army 2020 international military-technical forum will be held on August 23-29 on the premises of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center of Russia’s Armed Forces in Kubinka near Moscow.

"This year, the Army Forum will be the first major event for the global defense industry following the lifting of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Forum will provide a signal to the global arms market to recover and, I am sure, will give an impetus to the further development of military-technical cooperation with foreign countries. This is a great opportunity for Russian defense companies to show their readiness to increase deliveries of hi-tech products and expand their geographic footprint," the Rosoboronexport press office quoted Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov as saying.