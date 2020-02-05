First batch of S-400 systems to be delivered to India by end of 2021

LUCKNOW /India/, February 5. /TASS/. The first batch of Russia’s S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems will be delivered to India by the end of 2021 as scheduled, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told reporters at the DefExpo 2020 international defense exhibition in Lucknow, India.

"The implementation of this contract is proceeding as scheduled. The first batch is due to be delivered by the end of 2021. The training of Indian specialists will begin before the start of the delivery," he said.

In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract for the supply of five S-400 regimental sets worth more than $5 bln. It is planned to complete the delivery of the fifth regimental set in the first half of 2025.