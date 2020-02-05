Russia ready to start manufacturing Kalashnikov assault rifles in India

LUCKNOW /India/, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian-Indian joint venture for the production of Kalashnikov assault rifles is ready to start manufacturing them, a commercial proposal for the Indian Defense Ministry is being prepared, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told reporters on Wednesday at the DefExpo 2020 international defense exhibition in Lucknow, India.
"The joint venture is currently preparing a technical and commercial proposal for the Indian Defense Ministry. The Russian side is ready to start manufacturing assault rifles as early as this year," he said.
The Russian-Indian joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited for the production of 200-series Kalashnikov assault rifles started production in India’s Korwa in March 2019.
The joint ventures for the production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles (the localization of production will reach 100%) and Kamov Ka-226T helicopters were earlier registered in India with the assistance of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and the Rostec corporation.