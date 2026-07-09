Developing relations with DPRK remains China's strategic course — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, July 9. /TASS/. Maintaining, strengthening and developing relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea remains the consistent strategic course of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated at a briefing, commenting on the upcoming visit of North Korean Prime Minister Pak Thae Song.

"China and the DPRK are traditional friendly neighbors. Maintaining, strengthening and developing China-North Korea relations has always been a firm and consistent strategic course of the Party and the government of China," she said. Mao Ning noted that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between China and North Korea. According to her, the two sides have agreed to jointly hold commemorative events to mark the occasion.

Member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea, North Korean Prime Minister Pak Thae Song will pay an official visit to China from July 10 to 12 and will take part in events commemorating the anniversary of the treaty.