Forces of Libya's Government of National Unity open fire at protesters in Tripoli

TUNIS, May 15. /TASS/. Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) opened fire at the protesters that gathered near the headquarters of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, demanding his resignation, the Al Marsad newspaper reported.

According to the paper, protests are growing in Tripoli. Thousands of people have gathered in the city center.

Tensions flared up in Tripoli on Monday night, when clashes between the 444th Infantry Brigade, loyal to the GNU, and the Stability Support Apparatus broke out in the city. The clashes, caused by the assassination of the apparatus’ head Abdelghani al-Kikli at the brigade’s headquarters, lasted for several hours before the GNU Defense Ministry announced an end to its operation to ensure security in the capital. Later, Dbeibeh made a number of decisions to restructure security services in Tripoli. In particular, he ordered the dismantling of the Deterrence Forces led by Abdul Raouf Kara. The move sparked new clashes between Kara’s fighters and members of the 444th Brigade.