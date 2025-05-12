Unrest erupts in Libya’s capital

TUNIS, May 13. /TASS/. Violent riots have erupted in the Libyan capital, the country’s Libya Press news agency reported.

The Interior Ministry of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity urged the residents to stay in their homes, according to the report.

In a statement, the ministry called on all Tripoli residents to "stay indoors and off the streets for their own safety due to the ongoing clashes between the 444th Combat Brigade, which is backed by the Misrata Brigade, and the Stability Support Apparatus," the news agency said.

According to the report, the clashes erupted after the assassination of Abdelghani al-Kikli, the head of the apparatus.