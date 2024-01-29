Number of journalists killed in Gaza since early October exceeds 120

CAIRO, January 29. /TASS/. The number of journalists killed while performing their professional duties in Gaza since the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas movement has exceeded 120, the Gaza Media Authority reported.

According to it, "the number of journalists killed in the bombing and shelling of Gaza by Israeli Forces has reached 122." Over the past 24 hours, two journalists were killed in the enclave. The first victim was Isam Al-Lulu, a correspondent for Palestine TV based in Ramallah. He was killed alongside his family members by an Israeli strike on their house in Al Zawayda. The other victim was Mohammed Abdul Fattah Atallah, an employee of the Palestinian media foundation Al-Risalah, who was killed in an Israeli bombing raid on the al-Shati refugee camp.

The Middle East situation dramatically escalated after the Hamas militants entered Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, killing border residents and taking hostages. The radical movement labeled the attack a retaliation to the Israeli authorities' actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started striking the Strip and certain areas in Lebanon and Syria before launching a ground operation in the enclave. The West Bank is also experiencing fighting.