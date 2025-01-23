Putin, Erdogan not planning telephone conversation yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not yet planned but can be arranged at short notice, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the Turkish leader announced plans to call Putin to discuss the possibility of gas supplies to Slovakia via TurkStream.

"The conversation is not yet scheduled, but Putin and Erdogan are coordinating talks literally in a matter of hours," the Kremlin spokesman said. The issue of supplies "concerns more <...> gas suppliers, such as Gazprom," Peskov said.

Slovakia found itself in a difficult situation after Ukraine decided to stop gas transit through its territory. Bratislava is seeking a revision of the decision or the identification of alternative supply routes. Hungary, Slovakia's neighbor, receives gas from Russia through the TurkStream pipeline. Budapest has expressed its willingness to help its neighbor with gas transportation.