US doctors cautiously optimistic about Trump’s health

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. A team of doctors at the Walter Reed Medical Center is "cautiously optimistic" about the health of US President Donald Trump, who is now being treated from COVID-19, according to a statement posted on Twitter by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

"He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty. While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic," reads a statement from Trump’s physician Sean Conley.

According to Conley, Trump’s treatment with antiviral drug Remdesivir proceeds without complications.

"President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98 all day," the statement reads.

In a video address posted on his Twitter page, the US leader praised the hospital and its doctors.

"When I came here, I wasn’t feeling well. I feel much better now," Trump said. "I have to be back, because we still need to make America great again."

"I’m starting to feel good. You don’t know over the next period of a few days, I guess, that’s a real test, so we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days," he added. "I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way we’ve started it."

On Friday, Trump, 74, said that his wife Melania and he had tested positive for coronavirus. The first lady, who earlier said she had mild symptoms of the disease, said on Saturday she was feeling well, her health condition did not worsen and hospitalization was not necessary at this point.

The press team of US Vice President Mike Pence said he had tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday morning.