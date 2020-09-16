Shinzo Abe’s government resigns in full, parliament to vote on new premier soon

TOKYO, September 16. /TASS/. The government of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned in full on Wednesday, the office of Japan’s premier announced.

The country’s parliament is to vote on a new prime minister in the coming hours. Yoshihide Suga, who has been elected chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is expected to be appointed to the post. After that, Suga will announce members of his new government.

The majority of key ministers of Abe’s latest government are expected to retain their posts, including Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Finace Minister Taro Aso, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Kazuyoshi Akaba, Minister of State for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto and Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura. Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama, who is responsible for the development of economic ties with Russia, is also expected to keep his post.

On August 28, Abe stated that he wanted to resign due to health reasons. He suffered from ulcerative colitis and had also resigned due to health issues in 2007. He informed the ruling coalition that he does not intend to designate an acting prime minister and will remain until the LDP endorses a candidate for his post.

During its congress in Tokyo on Monday, the LDP elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as its new chair. According to the party charter, he will occupy this position until September 2021 when Abe’s term of office expires. Then a new election will take place for the standard three-year term.