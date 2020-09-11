Several injured in blast in southern China

BEIJING, September 11. /TASS/. At least three people were injured in a gas blast outside a hotel in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai in the Guangdong Province on Friday, the China Central Television reported.

According to the broadcaster, two people were slightly wounded and one was diagnosed with burns. They were taken to hospitals.

The explosion damaged nearby residential houses and shops.

The incident occurred at around 09:00 local time (4:00 Moscow time). About an hour later, firefighters managed to put out open fire. A total of 11 firefighting teams are working at the scene, a search and rescue operation continues.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being established.