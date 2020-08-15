Trump: US to start working on return of UN sanctions against Iran next week

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. The United States will start working on launching the procedure for reinstatement of UN sanctions on Iran, President Donald Trump said at a press conference on Saturday.

"We will be doing a snapback. You will be watching it next week," the US President said.

The US suggested extending the arms embargo until the UN Security Council decides otherwise in its draft resolution. The draft was not approved because the majority of countries abstained when voting and Russia and China were against it.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeatedly said there are no objective grounds to discuss the extension of the arms embargo on Iran in the UN Security Council.