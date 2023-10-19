Russia offers China various 'green' projects, including carbon units trading

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to offer China a potential pool of "green" projects, including those in the field of renewable energy sources, nuclear energy, and carbon units trading, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov announced on the sidelines of the Russian-Chinese Energy Forum.

"Climate projects based on low-emission technologies can be implemented between Russia and China in the fields of renewable energy and nuclear energy. Russia is prepared to offer its Chinese partners a potential pool of ‘green’ projects, the implementation of which would boost cooperation to a whole new level," the minister said.

Novak noted that Russia increases supplies of its energy commodities to China by 17% in 2023. "For many years, Russia has been a reliable partner of our friends in ensuring the energy security of the region. Russian exports of energy commodities to China this year increased by 17% compared to the same period last year," he said.

According to Novak, Russia increased coal supplies to China to more than 64 mln tons in 2022 and supplies are also rising this year. Russian gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia will total 22 bln cubic meters in 2023, according to the Deputy Prime Minister. Siberia's power reaching its intended capacity of 38 mln cubic meters is anticipated in 2025.

Novak added that Russia wishes to attract Chinese companies to work on projects to develop promising hydrocarbon fields. Cooperation in alternative energy sources could also be beneficial.

"When implementing projects in the field of alternative energy sources, we will be pleased to see Chinese business among our partners in the development of both promising hydrocarbon fields in Russia and on the territory of these countries (Russia and China - TASS). We see both areas as promising and in demand," he said.

Furthermore, Russia sees a high potential for growth in long-term energy supplies to China. The two countries are also discussing joint production of equipment for the fuel and energy sectors, which will be exported to foreign markets, according to Novak. "We see a high potential for increasing energy resource supply, as well as long-term supply contracts that guarantee a fair price and reliability," Novak said.