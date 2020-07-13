Poland’s incumbent President Andrzej Duda winning runoff election, according to exit poll

WARSAW, July 13. /TASS/. Poland’s incumbent President Andrzej Duda, who is running for his second term in office, is winning Sunday’s runoff election with 51% of the votes, as follows from the updated results of the exit polls by Ipsos pollster, cited by the Polish television on Monday.

Duda’s rival, Warsaw Mayor Rafa· Trzaskowski, nominated by the biggest opposition party Civic Platform, is scoring 49% of the vote, according to updated preliminary results from 90% of the regional election commissions.

According to Ipsos pollster, the statistical error is around one percent.

The voter turnout in the runoff election was 68.9%. The voter turnout in the first round of elections was 64.5%.

Official results are to expected be announced as early as on Monday.

Presidential elections in Poland are held every five years. One person cannot hold the presidential office for more than two consecutive terms. Duda took office in 2015.