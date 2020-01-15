US and China sign agreement on first phase of trade deal

WASHINGTON DC, January 15. / TASS /. US President Donald Trump and People's Deputy Prime Minister Liu He signed an agreement Wednesday on the first phase of a deal to settle bilateral trade disputes, TASS correspondent reports.

The ceremony took place at the White House

The details of the deal have not yet been announced. White House National Economic Council Chairman Lawrence Kudlow previously said the US would retain duties on a number of goods from China to make sure Beijing would adhere to the obligations outlined in the first phase of the trade agreement between the countries.