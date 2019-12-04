Ukraine’s opposition party slams searches in its office as political crackdown

KIEV, December 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life claims that the searches in the office of its political council’s head, Viktor Medvedchuk, and other opposition lawmakers are a political order and reprisals, the party’s press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Opposition Platform - For Life evaluates the actions by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) as a political crackdown and a revenge for a principal and persistent position of the party members who call for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Donbass and who stand up for the constitutional rights and freedoms of the people of Ukraine," the statement says.

The party added that the searches were conducted in the building housing the office of Medvedchuk and the reception offices of six lawmakers from Opposition Platform - For Life. A formal pretext for the searches was named as an investigation into the company guarding the building.

Oleg Babanin, spokesman for Medvedchuk, told TASS that there is no doubt about a political component in that.

"I would not like to comment on SBU statements, as the party’s stance is unequivocal, while all the details will be later published by our lawyers," he said.

SBU Spokesperson Elena Gitlyanskaya told earlier the Public TV channel that the searches were not related to the Opposition Platform activity and Medvedchuk, but did not elaborate on the cause.