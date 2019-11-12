Palestine’s Islamic Jihad vows to respond in kind for Israel taking out its top commander

CAIRO, November 12. /TASS/. The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine has pledged to deliver a tough response after Israeli forces eliminated one of its leaders, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported citing a statement put forward by the organization.

In the early hours on Tuesday, the Israeli army launched an airstrike at a building in Gaza city. The attack killed commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Saraya al-Quds armed wing Baha Abu al-Ata, 42, and his wife. Five more people were injured, including their four children.

"I want to confirm that the response to this crime will know no limitations, the response will be delivered in kind, commensurate with the scale of the crime committed by the enemy," radicals underlined. "We declare full combat alert and mobilization in the ranks of our fighters. The occupation will reap the fruit of its aggression, while we will carry on down the path of the noble to liberate Palestine."

A series of reprisal missile attacks on the Israeli territory ensued from Gaza shortly after the elimination of Abu al-Ata. According to the reports emerging, air raid sirens went off in southern districts of Tel Aviv a few times as well as in several cities in central Israel. The Popular Resistance Committees’ military wing, the Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, said that its supporters launched two rockets directed at Tel Aviv. The Israeli aviation is also reported to retaliate to attacks by bombing radicals’ positions.

The so-called joint operation staff of resistance in Gaza already responded to the Islamic Jihad leader elimination by putting "all the responsibility for this cowardly crime" on Israel. Organizations put forward a statement, threatening "painful retaliation" after Abu al-Ata’s killing and to impose "their rules of combat." According to certain reports, a delegation of Egyptian intelligence officers, conventional mediator each time clashes exacerbate in the Gaza Strip, has already headed to Israel.