Cache with ammo used to blow up Prilepin's car found in Moscow Region — top investigator

ST. PETERSBURG, May 11. /TASS/. A cache where the ammunition used to blow up Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin's car was stored has been found in the Moscow Region, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said on Thursday.

"I can tell you that we have found a weapons cache in the Moscow Region," he told a meeting within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

On May 6, an Audi Q7 carrying Prilepin was blown up in the village of Pionersky in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region, leaving the writer wounded and killing his security guard. A criminal case was launched under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Act of Terrorism). A man named Alexander Permyakov, detained on suspicion of being involved in the assassination attempt, testified to having acted on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence agencies.