Holy Fire descends in Jerusalem church on Holy Saturday

JERISALEM, April 15. /TASS/. The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher to the awe of more than 2,000 pilgrims from across the world who gathered for the ancient ceremony there on Holy Saturday, according to a TASS reporter.

This year, Israeli police intensified security in the Old City of Jerusalem, limiting the number of participants in the prayer inside the church to 2,400 people maximum.

The delegation of Russia’s Foundation of St. Andrew the First-Called has lit a lantern from the Holy Fire and is currently on its way to Ben Gurion Airport to ferry it to Moscow for the Easter service tonight.

The Foundation is traditionally in charge of delivering the Holy Fire from Jerusalem to Moscow.