Turnover-based fine on Google unifies company’s responsibility, says expert

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The turnover-based fine imposed earlier by a Moscow court on Google has unified the responsibility of the IT giant, Director of the Institute of Legal Regulation at the Higher School of Economics Anna Dupan told TASS.

"For me it only means that Russia keeps pace with all other countries that actually impose turnover-based fines and successfully collect them for various violations. It is revealing that the situation is roughly similar in all countries, even the amount of fines is approximately the same. And I think that for Google it is also very revealing that in all countries it faces similar requirements that it has to observe, facing the same responsibility for the failure to do so," she said.

The expert expects Google to appeal the ruling as "the experience of fines imposed in other countries shows that Google always reaches the court of final appeal and only then does something and pays."

Earlier reports said that a justice of the peace court in Moscow fined Google over 7.2 bln rubles ($97.7 mln) for the systemic failure to remove prohibited information.