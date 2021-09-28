Moscow ranks 4th in World's 100 Best Cities

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Moscow ranked 4th in The World's 100 Best Cities ranking, compiled by the consulting company Resonance Consultancy based on tourist attractiveness, good living, working and business conditions, Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina said on Tuesday.

London is at the top of the list, Paris is second, and New York City is third on the list. Dubai trails Moscow by one spot and is placed 5th.

"Just like last year, Moscow placed 4th among other big cities for life, work and travel. The rating looks at many aspects. International experts evaluate not only economic opportunities or cultural aspects, but they also analyze how well the city is developing. We once again maintained our leading position, ahead of strong rivals, like Tokyo, Dubai, Singapore, Barcelona and Los Angeles," said Sergunina.

There are 24 areas that experts look into, separated into six main categories - place, people, economic prosperity, leisure, upward mobility. Moscow was recognized as a leader in the Product category due to its well-developed infrastructure, air traffic and the number of attractions. The capital secured the second spot in the Place category for safety and the availability of good quality parks. "This year, Moscow has significantly strengthened its position in the "Economic Prosperity" category, rising from 64th to 25th place. The assessment was made based on a number of economic indicators, including the unemployment rate and GDP per capita. Let me remind you that the registered unemployment rate in Moscow is now 0.51%, which is the lowest since April 2020," said Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Yefimov.

Moscow is dynamically developing as an international technological center, said Head of the City Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development Alexei Fursin. "Due to the Moscow government programs, startups can promote their developments with the support of the city and big business, test them in an urban environment, and then start interacting with partners and customers," he said.

The World's 100 Best Cities rating has been compiled since 2016 by the international consulting company Resonance. It takes into account statistics, feedback from the business community, industry professionals and tourists.