No need to introduce more coronavirus restrictions in Russia, expert says

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. There is no need to introduce more coronavirus restrictions in Russia as the situation is under control, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov told TASS.

Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday that 20,582 new coronavirus cases had been identified in the country in the previous 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

"However, the coronavirus situation remains under control and there is no need for more restrictions," Gorelov said.