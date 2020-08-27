Antibodies found in all inoculated with full course of COVID-19 vaccine at Vektor Center

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Antibodies to the coronavirus have been detected in all four volunteers who were administered the full vaccination course of the preparation developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, Svetlana Usova, head of the laboratory of the department of biological and technological control of the Vektor Research Center said in an interview with Channel One on Thursday.

Putin: Belarus will be one of the first countries to receive Russian coronavirus vaccine

"It is too early to talk about immunogenicity yet, because only four people were inoculated for the second time with the vaccine after 21 days. But we obtained rather encouraging results on the four volunteers. The antibodies were detected," she said.

According to her, the volunteers didn’t experience any serious adverse effects, complications on the part of the central nervous and cardiovascular systems, nor elevated body temperature. "That is, the volunteers are in good health. We did not observe any adverse effects. We did not observe any serious adverse effects. Everything was, let’s say, is, going along successfully," the researcher added.

The Vektor Center obtained a permit from Russia’s Healthcare Ministry on July 24 to conduct clinical trials of its vaccine on volunteers. The first volunteer was inoculated on July 27.