Putin calls Victory Day Russia’s main holiday

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 2. /TASS/. The Victory Day is the main holiday for Russia and this year it took place despite all difficulties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting of the Victory organizing committee on Thursday.

"As you know, not everything that was planned was implemented but the dearest and the main holiday for our country took place despite everything," the Russian leader said, speaking about the events devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

"On May 9, the day that is sacred for us, we honored our veterans and remembered our relatives," Putin said.

"And on June 24, on the anniversary of the victors’ legendary parade, the grandsons of the liberator soldiers and, notably, from various countries of the world, marched solemnly on Red Square and on the streets of our cities," Putin said.

The Russian leader said he was sincerely grateful to all those who had taken part in preparing and holding the jubilee events and implemented substantive projects primarily addressed to war veterans.

"And, of course, I want to say thank you to the country’s citizens, the participants in volunteer associations who helped the veterans and people of elder generations during all these difficult months and weeks. Such a care and participation were indispensable," Putin stressed.

Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, President Putin announced that the anticipated Victory Parade devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War would be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.

The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who stood their ground for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.

The Russian president instructed the defense chief to make sure that there weren’t any risks to the health of the military parade’s participants.