Over 183,000 people attend Comic Con Russia and Igromir conventions in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Over 183,000 people attended the Comic Con Russia pop culture convention and the Igromir gaming expo held in Moscow on October 3-6, the event’s press service informed on Tuesday.

"This year, over 183,000 people have attended both events in the past four days, while the number of views of the live broadcast has surpassed 5 mln," the message informs. Last year, over 170,000 people attended the joint event.