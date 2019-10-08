Over 183,000 people attend Comic Con Russia and Igromir conventions in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Over 183,000 people attended the Comic Con Russia pop culture convention and the Igromir gaming expo held in Moscow on October 3-6, the event’s press service informed on Tuesday.
"This year, over 183,000 people have attended both events in the past four days, while the number of views of the live broadcast has surpassed 5 mln," the message informs. Last year, over 170,000 people attended the joint event.
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Star Wars, Arctic) and Irish actor Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Black Mirror, Fleabag) attended the convention as honored guests. US animator and director Tad Stones, best known for his animated comedy series Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers and Darkwing Duck was invited to the convention’s Alley of Stars. Renowned Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima attended the Igromir expo to present his new creation "Death Stranding."
Famous Russian directors, actors and authors also came to the festival to present their work, including director Fyodor Bondarchuk, promoting his new film Invasion, and writer Dmitry Glukhovsky, who talked about the upcoming movie based on his famous novel "Metro 2033."
Comic Con Russia is a large-scale convention of popular films, TV shows, comic books, video and board games, fantasy, anime and manga.
Igromir is an international exhibition of interactive entertainment held in Russia, including video games on various platforms: computers, mobile phones, tablets, gaming consoles.