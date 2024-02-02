Releasing to Kiev bodies of POWs from downed Il-76 is investigation’s competence — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The question of handing over to Kiev the bodies of Ukrainian prisoners of war who died as a result of the Ukrainian attack on the Ilyushin-76 military transport plane can be decided only by the investigative authorities, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Currently, this question is entirely in the hands of the investigative authorities," he replied to a question from TASS about whether Moscow was ready to consider the issue of handing over the bodies, should such a request be received from Kiev.

"The investigation is continuing. During the investigation, of course, all procedures are determined by the investigative authorities," Peskov said.