Russian, Argentine top diplomats reaffirm readiness to strengthen strategic partnership

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen the strategic partnership between Moscow and Buenos Aires during their phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website Wednesday.

"The Foreign Ministers discussed the state and prospects of Russian-Argentine relations amid the rapidly changing international environment and reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two states," the Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also exchanged opinions on the most pressing issues of the global agenda and interaction on multilateral platforms.